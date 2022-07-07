FDA Authorizes Pharmacists to Prescribe Pfizer's COVID-19 Therapy

by

The FDA authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe, with certain limitations, Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 pill to eligible patients to help improve access to the treatment.

COVID-19 pill to eligible patients to help improve access to the treatment. "Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment for some patients," Patrizia Cavazzoni, director for the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

Pfizer Seeks Complete Approval For Paxlovid For High-Risk COVID-19 Patients. The agency said patients who tested positive for COVID-19 should bring their health records for the pharmacists to review for kidney and liver problems.

When testing positive for COVID-19, patients should first consider consulting their regular health care provider.

The FDA said pharmacists should refer the patients to a healthcare professional licensed to prescribe drugs if there is not sufficient information to assess kidney or liver function or if modifications are needed due to a potential drug reaction.

PFE shares are up 0.02% at $52.76 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday. Photo via Company

