Chardan Forecasts Over 160% Upside On This Eye Disease-Focused Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 1:07 PM | 1 min read
  • Chardan has initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT with a Buy rating and a price target of $21 based on the company's commercial potential with its lead EYP-1901 for Wet Age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • The price target represents an upside of over 160%.
  • The lead program utilizes a bioerodible Durasert formulation. Durasert technology is a micro-implant that can be injected intravitreally in an office setting. 
  • Related: EyePoint, Expands Pact With Betta Pharma For EYP-1901 In China, Posts Deeper Q1 Loss.
  • Once injected, it releases a therapeutic at a controlled rate over an extended period, from weeks to months. 
  • Chardan writes that Durasert technology is well-validated, with four products approved to date.
  • Durasert provides for zero-order release kinetics, meaning that vorolanib is released at a nearly constant rate over the implant's life.
  • Price Action: EYPT shares are up 2.37% at $7.98 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

