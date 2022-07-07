Chardan Forecasts Over 160% Upside On This Eye Disease-Focused Stock

- Chardan has initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT with a Buy rating and a price target of $21 based on the company's commercial potential with its lead EYP-1901 for Wet Age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- The price target represents an upside of over 160%.
- The lead program utilizes a bioerodible Durasert formulation. Durasert technology is a micro-implant that can be injected intravitreally in an office setting.
- Once injected, it releases a therapeutic at a controlled rate over an extended period, from weeks to months.
- Chardan writes that Durasert technology is well-validated, with four products approved to date.
- Durasert provides for zero-order release kinetics, meaning that vorolanib is released at a nearly constant rate over the implant's life.
- Price Action: EYPT shares are up 2.37% at $7.98 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
