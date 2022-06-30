Novartis Resumes Production, Delivery Of Radioligand Therapy Medicines

- Novartis AG NVS said that in early June, it restarted radioligand therapy (RLT) production at its sites in Ivrea, Italy, and Millburn, New Jersey.
- It also resumed delivering doses to patients in a phased approach, ahead of the expected six-week timeframe.
- The company has remediated the issues that led to a temporary, voluntary suspension of production in May. These issues did not affect patient safety, and no risk to patients from the doses previously produced at these sites was identified.
- Novartis has also restarted screening and enrollment for trials with 177Lu-PSMA-617 and trials with Lutathera in the U.S. and Canada.
- In addition, Novartis is investing in expanding RLT production capabilities in Millburn and Ivrea and building a new radioligand manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, that will be operational in 2023.
- Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.97% at $83.95 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
