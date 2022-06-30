Novartis Resumes Production, Delivery Of Radioligand Therapy Medicines

by

Novartis AG NVS said that in early June, it restarted radioligand therapy (RLT) production at its sites in Ivrea, Italy, and Millburn, New Jersey.

said that in early June, it restarted radioligand therapy (RLT) production at its sites in Ivrea, Italy, and Millburn, New Jersey. It also resumed delivering doses to patients in a phased approach, ahead of the expected six-week timeframe.

The company has remediated the issues that led to a temporary, voluntary suspension of production in May. These issues did not affect patient safety, and no risk to patients from the doses previously produced at these sites was identified.

Novartis has also restarted screening and enrollment for trials with 177Lu-PSMA-617 and trials with Lutathera in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, Novartis is investing in expanding RLT production capabilities in Millburn and Ivrea and building a new radioligand manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, that will be operational in 2023.

Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.97% at $83.95 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.