US Government Calls For Additional Doses Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

- Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced a new vaccine supply agreement with the U.S. government.
- Under the agreement, the U.S. government will receive 105 million doses (30 µg, 10 µg and 3 µg). This may include adult omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccines, subject to the FDA authorization.
- The doses are planned to be delivered as soon as late summer 2022 and continue into Q4 of 2022.
- The U.S. government will pay the companies $3.2 billion upon receipt of the first 105 million doses. Under this agreement, the U.S. government can purchase up to 195 million additional doses, bringing the total number of potential doses to 300 million.
- "This agreement will provide additional doses for U.S. residents and help cope with the next COVID-19 wave. Pending regulatory authorization, it will also include an omicron-adapted vaccine, which we believe is important to address the rapidly spreading Omicron variant," said Sean Marett, Chief Business and Chief Commercial Officer of BioNTech.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.37% at $50.75, and BNTX stock is up 1.46% at $144.05 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
