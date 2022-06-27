ñol

Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron-Based COVID-19 Shots Show Improved Response Against Variant

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 8:49 AM | 1 min read
  • Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX said the modified vaccine against the omicron coronavirus variant generated a higher immune response.
  • The companies said that 30 µg and 60 µg doses of a shot targeting just the BA.1 omicron subvariant elicited a 13.5 and 19.6-fold increase in neutralizing geometric titers against that subvariant.
  • Also Read: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Receives FDA Emergency Use Nod For Kids As Young As Six Months. 
  • A version of the shot that contained both the redesigned vaccine and their original vaccine elicited a 9.1 and 10.9-fold increase.
  • The results were from a trial of 1,234 people aged 56 or older. The shots were well-tolerated in participants, the companies said.
  • Early laboratory studies suggest that both Omicron-modified candidates neutralize the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, though to a lesser extent than they do for BA.1, with titers approximately 3-fold lower. 
  • The companies will continue to collect additional study data on Omicron BA.4/BA.5 over the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.02% at $51.60, and BNTX stock is up 3.07% at $138.15 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Image by x3 from Pixabay

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral