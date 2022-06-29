ñol

This Analyst Believes Seagen Is Evaluating Strategic Alternatives

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 3:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen Inc SGEN at Outperform with a $220 target price
  • Citing the recent departure of the long-time Seagen CEO, Raymond James thinks that the Board of Directors is likely evaluating strategic alternatives for the company. 
  • The relationship with Merck & Company, Inc. MRK has been long-standing. With Keytruda losing its patent and limited existing antibody-drug conjugate exposure, Merck could be seen as a viable bidder. 
  • Related: Merck/Seagen Potential Deal Talks Pick Up Speed: WSJ
  • The biggest counterpoint to a potential buyout of Seagen is the cluster of potential patent expiry around 2030. The analysts estimate peak sales of ~$6.7 billion in 2030 but are likely below internal risk-modeled assessments.
  • "Overall, the expected growth of the existing Seagen commercial portfolio, significant optionality of label expansion for key programs such as PADCEV, and general increased interest in the ADC modality post-DestinyBreast-04, will likely support Seagen as a high-interest candidate," notes Raymond James.
  • Price Action: SGEN shares are down 0.15% at $178.40 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

