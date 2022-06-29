by

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd CANF announced topline results from the COMFORT Phase 3 trial of Piclidenoson in more than 400 adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

announced topline results from the COMFORT Phase 3 trial of Piclidenoson in more than 400 adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The study data show that patients treated with oral Piclidenoson 2 mg or 3 mg twice daily had clinically equivalent efficacy responses.

At week 16, patients receiving Piclidenoson 3mg demonstrated statistically significant improvement compared with placebo, as measured by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response - Piclidenoson 3mg: 9.7% vs. placebo: 2.6%.

Can-Fite BioPharma Flags Delay In Piclidenoson Data Readout From Psoriasis Study. Secondary endpoint parameters at week 32 comparing Piclidenoson to the active control drug, Amgen Inc's AMGN Otezla (apremilast), revealed inferiority related to PASI 75 (17% vs. 26.2%) and PASI 50 (34.1% vs. 49.5%).

Otezla (apremilast), revealed inferiority related to PASI 75 (17% vs. 26.2%) and PASI 50 (34.1% vs. 49.5%). But revealed the superiority of Piclidenoson compared to Otezla in the Psoriasis Disability Index (PDI) (20.5% vs. 10.3%).

Piclidenoson showed a favorable safety profile.

Price Action: CANF shares are up 33.8% at $1.19 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

