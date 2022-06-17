BMO Capital Sees Almost 300% Upside On Centessa Stock

- BMO Capital has initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA with a price target of $19 (293% upside), and an Outperform rating.
- The analyst writes that ZF874 is a differentiated oral therapy as it addresses the root cause of AATD. Early ZF874 data (N=2) demonstrated therapeutic efficacy in patients, but liver toxicity was also flagged.
- Centessa is currently trying to identify an optimal dose that circumvents the liver toxicity while maintaining efficacy. The data readout is expected in 2H22.
- The analyst notes that the hemophilia program with potential FDA approval in 2026 could drive short-term upside.
- SerpinPC is differentiated against most approved/investigational hemophilia treatments as it doesn’t trigger thrombosis and comes with convenient dosing.
- An open-label extension study readout is planned for 4Q22.
- Price Action: CNTA shares are up 16.67% at $4.83 during the market session on the last check Friday.
