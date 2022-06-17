BMO Capital Sees Almost 300% Upside On Centessa Stock

by

BMO Capital has initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA with a price target of $19 (293% upside), and an Outperform rating.

Centessa is currently trying to identify an optimal dose that circumvents the liver toxicity while maintaining efficacy. The data readout is expected in 2H22.

The analyst notes that the hemophilia program with potential FDA approval in 2026 could drive short-term upside.

SerpinPC is differentiated against most approved/investigational hemophilia treatments as it doesn’t trigger thrombosis and comes with convenient dosing.

Centessa Stock Surges On Positive Data From Hemophilia Candidate. An open-label extension study readout is planned for 4Q22.

Price Action: CNTA shares are up 16.67% at $4.83 during the market session on the last check Friday.

