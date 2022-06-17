ñol

BMO Capital Sees Almost 300% Upside On Centessa Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 2:35 PM | 1 min read
  • BMO Capital has initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA with a price target of $19 (293% upside), and an Outperform rating.
  • The analyst writes that ZF874 is a differentiated oral therapy as it addresses the root cause of AATD. Early ZF874 data (N=2) demonstrated therapeutic efficacy in patients, but liver toxicity was also flagged.
  • Centessa is currently trying to identify an optimal dose that circumvents the liver toxicity while maintaining efficacy. The data readout is expected in 2H22.
  • The analyst notes that the hemophilia program with potential FDA approval in 2026 could drive short-term upside.
  • SerpinPC is differentiated against most approved/investigational hemophilia treatments as it doesn’t trigger thrombosis and comes with convenient dosing. 
  • Read Next: Centessa Stock Surges On Positive Data From Hemophilia Candidate.
  • An open-label extension study readout is planned for 4Q22.
  • Price Action: CNTA shares are up 16.67% at $4.83 during the market session on the last check Friday.

