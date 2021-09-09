 Skip to main content

Centessa Stock Surges On Positive Data From Hemophilia Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 10:11am   Comments
  • Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) has announced positive topline results from the Phase 2a part of AP-0101, the six-month repeat dose portion of the study evaluating SerpinPC in severe hemophilia A and B patients.
  • SerpinPC was well-tolerated. As previously disclosed, one subject with a history of skin disorder discontinued treatment on SerpinPC due to an injection site reaction. 
  • No other SerpinPC-related adverse events have been recorded. In the highest dose cohort, SerpinPC reduced the self-reported all bleeds annualized bleeding rates (ABR ) by 88% during the last 12 weeks of treatment as compared to the all bleeds ABR measured during the pre-exposure observation period. 
  • Five out of eight subjects had zero or one bleed in the highest dose cohort during the 12-week pre-specified primary assessment period. 
  • Self-reported spontaneous joint bleeds ABR was reduced by 94% in the highest dose cohort. 
  • All 22 patients who completed the Phase 2a portion of the study have elected to enroll in the 48-week open-label extension portion of the study.
  • A single flat 60 mg subcutaneous dose of SerpinPC will be administered every four weeks over 48 weeks.
  • Centessa expects to report results from the OLE portion in 2H of 2022.
  • Price Action: CNTA stock is up 19.9% at $25.25 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

