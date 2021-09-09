Centessa Stock Surges On Positive Data From Hemophilia Candidate
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) has announced positive topline results from the Phase 2a part of AP-0101, the six-month repeat dose portion of the study evaluating SerpinPC in severe hemophilia A and B patients.
- SerpinPC was well-tolerated. As previously disclosed, one subject with a history of skin disorder discontinued treatment on SerpinPC due to an injection site reaction.
- No other SerpinPC-related adverse events have been recorded. In the highest dose cohort, SerpinPC reduced the self-reported all bleeds annualized bleeding rates (ABR ) by 88% during the last 12 weeks of treatment as compared to the all bleeds ABR measured during the pre-exposure observation period.
- Five out of eight subjects had zero or one bleed in the highest dose cohort during the 12-week pre-specified primary assessment period.
- Self-reported spontaneous joint bleeds ABR was reduced by 94% in the highest dose cohort.
- All 22 patients who completed the Phase 2a portion of the study have elected to enroll in the 48-week open-label extension portion of the study.
- A single flat 60 mg subcutaneous dose of SerpinPC will be administered every four weeks over 48 weeks.
- Centessa expects to report results from the OLE portion in 2H of 2022.
- Price Action: CNTA stock is up 19.9% at $25.25 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General