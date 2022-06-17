BMO Initiates Coverage On This Gene Editing Spearhead

by

BMO Capital initiated coverage of Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA with a Market Perform rating and a $54 target price.

initiated coverage of with a Market Perform rating and a $54 target price. The analyst says Intellia's gene-editing platform could potentially deliver transformative therapies.

But challenges around the lack of clarity around an IND approval in the U.S., ongoing CRISPR/Cas9 IP litigations with Editas Medicine Inc EDIT , and high patient compliance remains.

, and high patient compliance remains. Related: Intellia's CRISPR-Engineered Cell Therapy Receives FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Bone Marrow Cancer.

Intellia's CRISPR-Engineered Cell Therapy Receives FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Bone Marrow Cancer. Although early data suggest that lead asset NTLA-2001 can have a competitive profile in ATTR, penetration will be challenged due to alternative approved/investigational treatments characterized by favorable outcomes and high patient adherence.

BMO writes that IND approval for NTLA-2001 can drive ~10-15%+ upside in NTLA.

Price Action: NTLA shares are up 4.17% at $43.17 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.