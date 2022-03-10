 Skip to main content

Intellia's CRISPR-Engineered Cell Therapy Receives FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Bone Marrow Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 5:29am   Comments
Intellia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: NTLA) CRISPR-powered T cell therapy has received an FDA orphan drug designation.

  • The autologous T cell receptor therapy, dubbed NTLA-5001, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a trial in acute myeloid leukemia, the white blood cell cancer that affects blood and bone marrow.
  • A week ago, the company dosed the first patient in the NTLA-5001 Phase 1/2a trial in AML after receiving standard first-line therapy. The trial will enroll 54 patients.
  • Read Next: Intellia Shares Updated Data On Gene Editing Durability In Rare Disease.
  • With the orphan drug status, Intellia snags the potential for tax credits on clinical testing, plus fee exemptions and a seven-year marketing exclusivity should NTLA-5001 secure an FDA green light.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • The designation is granted to therapeutics that aim to treat diseases impacting 200,000 or fewer people in the U.S.
  • Price Action: NTLA shares closed 1.64% higher at $67.07 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

