Why Scholar Rock Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK announced new data from the Phase 2 TOPAZ trial extension period evaluating apitegromab in non-ambulatory patients with Types 2 and 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) receiving an SMN therapy.

All 35 non-ambulatory patients (Cohorts 2 and 3) and 12 of 23 ambulatory patients (Cohort 1) were receiving Biogen Inc's BIIB Spinraza (nusinersen) maintenance therapy.

Spinraza (nusinersen) maintenance therapy.

Scholar Rock Shares Jumps On Updating Strategic Priorities. The mean change from baseline in HFMSE was 4 points in pooled non-ambulatory patients at 24 months. At 12 months, the change stood at 3.6 points.

The HFMSE is a validated measure for assessing gross motor function in SMA.

The mean change from the baseline in RULM was 1.3 points at 12 months and 1.9 points at 24 months.

RULM is validated to evaluate upper limb motor performance.

Price Action: SRRK is trading higher by 26.75% at $6.16 during the market session on the last check Friday.

