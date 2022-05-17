by

Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK plans to reduce its overall headcount by 25%, and its Chief Medical Officer Yung Chyung will step down by the end of June.

plans to reduce its overall headcount by 25%, and its Chief Medical Officer Yung Chyung will step down by the end of June. "Parting with employees who have dedicated their talent and expertise to evolving a scientific platform into a Phase III-stage company is very difficult. We are extremely grateful for their contributions to our mission," Scholar Rock CEO Nagesh Mahanthappa.

Scholar Rock is working on a spinal muscular atrophy program dubbed apitegromab, currently in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, and a TGFβ1 inhibitor in Phase 1b testing for solid tumors.

Related: Scholar Rock To Highlight Apitegromab Data From Ambulatory Cohort In Muscular Dystrophy.

Scholar Rock To Highlight Apitegromab Data From Ambulatory Cohort In Muscular Dystrophy. The company is on track for Phase 2 TOPAZ trial of apitegromab two-year data by mid-year.

Scholar Rock is narrowing the scope of discovery programs it expects to pursue.

As of March 31, Scholar Rock held cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $210 million, sufficient to fund its anticipated operating and capital expenditure requirements into Q4 of 2023.

Price Action: SRRK shares are up 16.9% at $6.09 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.