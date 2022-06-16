ñol

Why Acorda Therapeutics Shares Gaining Today?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 9:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc ACOR announced that Esteve Pharmaceuticals GmbH launched INBRIJA 33 mg (levodopa inhalation powder, hard capsules) in Germany. 
  • INBRIJA is indicated in the EU for the intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in adult patients with Parkinson's disease treated with a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor. 
  • Under the distribution and supply agreements, Acorda will receive a significant double-digit percentage of the selling price of INBRIJA in Germany in exchange for the supply of the product and will receive additional sales-based milestones. 
  • Acorda expects to start receiving revenue from the product supply during Q2 of 2022.
  • Acorda had also previously announced an agreement with Esteve to commercialize INBRIJA in Spain with a commercial launch in early 2023 and an agreement with Biopas Laboratories to commercialize INBRIJA in Latin America. 
  • The company is in active discussions with additional companies for the rights to distribute INBRIJA in other countries.
  • Price Action: ACOR shares are up 37.40% at $0.55 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

