Why Acorda Therapeutics Shares Gaining Today?

- Acorda Therapeutics Inc ACOR announced that Esteve Pharmaceuticals GmbH launched INBRIJA 33 mg (levodopa inhalation powder, hard capsules) in Germany.
- INBRIJA is indicated in the EU for the intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in adult patients with Parkinson's disease treated with a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor.
- Under the distribution and supply agreements, Acorda will receive a significant double-digit percentage of the selling price of INBRIJA in Germany in exchange for the supply of the product and will receive additional sales-based milestones.
- Acorda expects to start receiving revenue from the product supply during Q2 of 2022.
- Acorda had also previously announced an agreement with Esteve to commercialize INBRIJA in Spain with a commercial launch in early 2023 and an agreement with Biopas Laboratories to commercialize INBRIJA in Latin America.
- The company is in active discussions with additional companies for the rights to distribute INBRIJA in other countries.
- Price Action: ACOR shares are up 37.40% at $0.55 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
