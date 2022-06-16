ñol

Roche-AC Immune's Crenezumab Fails To Show Benefit In Sub-Set Of Alzheimer's Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read
  • Roche Holdings AG RHHBY said its Alzheimer's medicine crenezumab did not slow or prevent cognitive decline in people with a specific genetic mutation that causes early-onset disease.
  • Crenezumab did not show a statistically significant clinical benefit in its co-primary endpoints assessing the rate of change in cognitive abilities or episodic memory function.
  • The Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer's Disease Colombia Trial evaluated the potential of crenezumab in 252 people.
  • Minor numerical differences favoring crenezumab were observed across the co-primary and multiple secondary and exploratory endpoints, but these were not statistically significant. 
  • No new safety issues were identified. Further analyses of data are ongoing. 
  • Initial data will be presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in August.
  • Within its Alzheimer's pipeline, Roche is also evaluating gantenerumab in autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease, as well as for preventing sporadic Alzheimer's and treating early Alzheimer's in late-stage trials. 
  • The phase 3 GRADUATE studies results of gantenerumab in early Alzheimer's are expected in Q4, 2022.
  • Crenezumab is an investigational treatment discovered by AC Immune SA ACIU and designed to neutralize a pathological species of the beta-amyloid protein called oligomers. 
  • It was developed by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under a license and collaboration agreement established in 2006.
  • Price Action: ACIU shares are down 27.62% at $2.07 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday. RHHBY shares closed at $38.53 on Wednesday.

