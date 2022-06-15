Antibiotic Makers Adopt Their Own Environmental Safeguard Standards

by

The AMR Industry Alliance, a life-sciences coalition set up to provide sustainable solutions to curb antimicrobial resistance (AMR), is adopting its standards limiting toxic emissions.

The Alliance published its Antibiotic Manufacturing Standard: Minimizing the risk of developing antibiotic resistance and aquatic ecotoxicity in the environment resulting from manufacturing human antibiotics.

The Standard guides manufacturers in the global antibiotic supply chain to ensure that their antibiotics are made responsibly, helping minimize the risk of antimicrobial resistance in the environment.

The standard will be launched next spring by the Alliance.

"The challenge of regulation is - on the environmental side, it's country by country, so it's very difficult to set international environmental regulation," Steve Brooks, the Alliance's manufacturing workgroup lead, told Reuters.

GSK Plc GSK says its sites fully comply with the manufacturing standards and expects to have third-party sites entirely on board by the end of 2022.

