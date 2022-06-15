Antibiotic Makers Adopt Their Own Environmental Safeguard Standards

- The AMR Industry Alliance, a life-sciences coalition set up to provide sustainable solutions to curb antimicrobial resistance (AMR), is adopting its standards limiting toxic emissions.
- The Alliance published its Antibiotic Manufacturing Standard: Minimizing the risk of developing antibiotic resistance and aquatic ecotoxicity in the environment resulting from manufacturing human antibiotics.
- The Standard guides manufacturers in the global antibiotic supply chain to ensure that their antibiotics are made responsibly, helping minimize the risk of antimicrobial resistance in the environment.
- The standard will be launched next spring by the Alliance.
- "The challenge of regulation is - on the environmental side, it's country by country, so it's very difficult to set international environmental regulation," Steve Brooks, the Alliance's manufacturing workgroup lead, told Reuters.
- GSK Plc GSK says its sites fully comply with the manufacturing standards and expects to have third-party sites entirely on board by the end of 2022.
- "Contracts with suppliers are discontinued if a supplier was unable or unwilling to meet the discharge limit," a GSK spokesperson told Reuters.
- Price Action: GSK shares are up 1.03% at $41.67 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via AMR Industry Alliance
