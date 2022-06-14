Why Soleno Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today

by

Soleno Therapeutics Inc SLNO presented new data from its ongoing late-stage DCCR development program for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) at ENDO 2022.

presented new data from its ongoing late-stage DCCR development program for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) at ENDO 2022. A chronic feeling of insatiable hunger characterizes PWS.

Patients (n=82) experienced improvements in body composition, as evidenced by statistically significant changes in lean body mass and the ratio of lean body mass to fat mass.

Related: Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update On DCCR For The Treatment Of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update On DCCR For The Treatment Of Prader-Willi Syndrome. These changes were accompanied by reduced levels of leptin, fasting insulin, and an improvement in insulin sensitivity, likely related to a combination of reduced fat mass and improved leptin resistance.

A statistically significant increase in adiponectin, a cardioprotective marker, was also observed.

Similar effects were observed in obese participants (n=40) enrolled in these studies.

In addition, Soleno Therapeutics highlighted the ongoing safety of DCCR, with the most common adverse events (hypertrichosis, hyperglycemia, and peripheral edema) being as expected based on prior experience with DCCR.

Price Action: SLNO shares are up 35.78% at $0.23 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.