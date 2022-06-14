Why Soleno Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today

- Soleno Therapeutics Inc SLNO presented new data from its ongoing late-stage DCCR development program for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) at ENDO 2022.
- A chronic feeling of insatiable hunger characterizes PWS.
- Patients (n=82) experienced improvements in body composition, as evidenced by statistically significant changes in lean body mass and the ratio of lean body mass to fat mass.
- These changes were accompanied by reduced levels of leptin, fasting insulin, and an improvement in insulin sensitivity, likely related to a combination of reduced fat mass and improved leptin resistance.
- A statistically significant increase in adiponectin, a cardioprotective marker, was also observed.
- Similar effects were observed in obese participants (n=40) enrolled in these studies.
- In addition, Soleno Therapeutics highlighted the ongoing safety of DCCR, with the most common adverse events (hypertrichosis, hyperglycemia, and peripheral edema) being as expected based on prior experience with DCCR.
- Price Action: SLNO shares are up 35.78% at $0.23 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
