Why Soleno Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 5:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Soleno Therapeutics Inc SLNO presented new data from its ongoing late-stage DCCR development program for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) at ENDO 2022.
  • A chronic feeling of insatiable hunger characterizes PWS.
  • Patients (n=82) experienced improvements in body composition, as evidenced by statistically significant changes in lean body mass and the ratio of lean body mass to fat mass.
  • Related: Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update On DCCR For The Treatment Of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
  • These changes were accompanied by reduced levels of leptin, fasting insulin, and an improvement in insulin sensitivity, likely related to a combination of reduced fat mass and improved leptin resistance. 
  • A statistically significant increase in adiponectin, a cardioprotective marker, was also observed. 
  • Similar effects were observed in obese participants (n=40) enrolled in these studies.
  • In addition, Soleno Therapeutics highlighted the ongoing safety of DCCR, with the most common adverse events (hypertrichosis, hyperglycemia, and peripheral edema) being as expected based on prior experience with DCCR.
  • Price Action: SLNO shares are up 35.78% at $0.23 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

