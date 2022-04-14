AbbVie - Genmab Post Epcoritamab Data From Early-Stage Blood Cancer Study

Genmab A/S GMAB and AbbVie Inc ABBV announced topline results from the first cohort of the EPCORE NHL-1 phase 1/2 trial of epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20).

Epcoritamab is an investigational IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's DuoBody technology designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to tumors to elicit an immune response towards malignant cells.

The study cohort includes 157 patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

LBCL is a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), cancer that develops in the lymphatic system affecting B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell.

The topline results demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 63.1%, exceeding the protocol prespecified efficacy threshold.

The observed median duration of response (DOR) was 12 months. The most common treatment-emergent adverse event was cytokine release syndrome (CRS) with 49.7%, including 2.5% grade 3.

The companies will engage global regulatory authorities to determine the next steps based on the topline results.

Last month, the FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to epcoritamab for follicular lymphoma (FL).

