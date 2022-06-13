ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Novavax' Sees Conditional Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster In Australia As US FDA Delays Its Decision

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 11:06 AM | 1 min read
  • The Australian regulatory authority has conditionally approved Novavax Inc's NVAX Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in individuals aged 18 and over.
  • The provisional registration was based on data from Novavax's Phase 2 trial conducted in Australia, wherein a single booster dose of Nuvaxovid was administered to healthy adult participants approximately six months after their primary two-dose vaccination series of Nuvaxovid. 
  • The third dose produced increased immune responses comparable to or exceeding levels associated with protection in Phase 3 clinical trials. In the COV-BOOST trial, Nuvaxovid induced a robust antibody response when used as a heterologous third booster dose.
  • In the Novavax-sponsored trials, local and systemic reactions were generally short-lived, with a median duration of approximately two days. The incidence of Grade 3 or higher events remained relatively low. 
  • The Australian authority granted provisional registration in January 2022 for using Nuvaxovid in individuals aged 18 and over. 
  • Novavax filed for expanded provisional registration in Australia for use in adolescents aged 12 through 17 in May 2022.
  • According to last week's CNBC report, the FDA said it needs to review recent adjustments to Novavax's manufacturing process before it can authorize the company's vaccine.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are down 12.10% at $35.72 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral