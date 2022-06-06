ñol

AstraZeneca-Daiichi Breast Cancer Drug Cuts Disease Progression Or Death Risk By Almost 50%

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 7:27 AM | 1 min read
  • AstraZeneca Plc AZN and Daiichi Sankyo's DSKYF Enhertu extended survival by more than six months in patients with a form of advanced breast cancer compared to standard chemotherapy.
  • Financial Times wrote 'oncologists are hopeful a drug developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo will change how doctors treat the most common type of late-stage breast cancer."
  • Detailed results from the DESTINY-Breast04 Phase 3 trial showed that Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death versus chemotherapy by 49% in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer with HR-positive disease.
  • Related: Daiichi Sankyo - AstraZeneca's Enhertu Receives Third Breakthrough Therapy Tag In Breast Cancer.
  • A median progression-free survival (PFS) of 10.1 months was seen in patients treated with Enhertu compared to 5.4 months with chemotherapy.
  • Results also showed a 36% reduction in the risk of death with Enhertu compared to chemotherapy in patients with HR-positive disease with a median overall survival (OS) of 23.9 months with Enhertu versus 17.5 months with chemotherapy.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.97% at $65.06 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

