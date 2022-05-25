Teva, Allergan Settle Opioid Lawsuit With West Virginia

by

U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA has reached an agreement with the Attorney General of West Virginia that settles the state's opioid-related claims.

Related: West Virginia Says J&J, Teva, AbbVie Caused 'Tsunami' Of Opioid Addiction: Reuters.

The lawsuit against Teva and Allergen was filed in 2019 in Boone County Circuit Court.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey stated that the total settlement with Teva and AbbVie Inc ABBV unit Allergan totals $161.53 million.

West Virginia has now reached ~$297 million in settlements with five companies, Morrisey added.

Also Read: Teva, Allergan Ready To Pay $5B To Settle Lawsuits Related To Opioid Painkillers: Bloomberg.

Price Action: TEVA shares are up 5.03% at $8.88 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

