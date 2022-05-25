Teva, Allergan Settle Opioid Lawsuit With West Virginia

- U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA has reached an agreement with the Attorney General of West Virginia that settles the state's opioid-related claims.
- The settlement will provide West Virginia with $75 million over 15 years and $8 million in attorneys' fees and costs incurred during the trial.
- Teva will also provide its life-saving medicine, the generic version of Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray), valued at $27 million (wholesale acquisition cost), over 10 years.
- The lawsuit against Teva and Allergen was filed in 2019 in Boone County Circuit Court.
- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey stated that the total settlement with Teva and AbbVie Inc ABBV unit Allergan totals $161.53 million.
- West Virginia will receive $134.5 million, which will be used "to abate the massive problems caused by the flood of opioids" into the state, Morrisey said in a statement.
- West Virginia has now reached ~$297 million in settlements with five companies, Morrisey added.
- West Virginia previously reached a $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson JNJ
- Price Action: TEVA shares are up 5.03% at $8.88 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
