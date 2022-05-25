NanoViricides Patents Its Antiviral Nanotechnology for COVID-19, Continuing Its Development of Potentially Broad-Spectrum Drugs That Are Expected To Be Effective Even Against Emerging Variants

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In medicine, nanotechnology or “nanotech” is being used to develop biological devices and machines that are assisting scientists to create more effective, better targeted therapies that solve some of healthcare’s biggest challenges. Scientists build them small enough to enter the bloodstream and work at the cellular level with the same properties necessary to treat certain diseases as compounds or molecules that take many years to find.

The field of nanomedicine is currently worth more than $221 billion and is expected to reach $414 billion by 2026. In that massive global market, NanoViricides Inc. NNVC has reported that it is using its new nanotechnology to develop innovative antivirals that could help doctors fight some of the most challenging viruses humanity faces today, including COVID-19, Flu, and HIV.

For example, NanoViricides announced recently that it is racing ahead to tackle the challenge of the unexplained severe pediatric hepatitis syndrome, which is believed to be caused by human Adenovirus-41 Type F, possibly associated with complications caused by a prior COVID-19 infection. The Company is pioneering medicines for this disease using prior experience with developing effective anti-adenovirus nanomedicines. It already has an advanced drug for treating COVID-19 that has completed IND-enabling studies and is expected to enter human clinical studies soon.

One of the more recent and well-known examples of nanotech in medicine are mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer PFE and Moderna MRNA that use lipid nanoparticles to deliver mRNA safely and effectively. Without those nanoparticles, mRNA vaccines would not be possible.

NanoViricides Is Using Nanotech To Make Antiviral Treatments That Are Expected To Be Effective Even Against Ever-emerging Variants

NanoViricides is applying nanotechnology or “nanotech” to the world of antiviral therapeutics. A nanoviricide is a chemical device that’s made by chemically attaching a virus-binding ligand to a nanomicelle flexible polymer.

Once inside the body, the nanomicelle carries the virus-binding ligand to the invading virus and effectively “tricks” the virus particle into binding to it. Once it does, the nanoviricide engulfs the virus particle, rendering it incapable of infecting healthy cells or reproducing.

The Company’s Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Treatment Has The Potential To Be A Reliable & Effective Treatment For Many Common And Rare Viruses, Even As They Mutate

What makes this technology promising is its broad-spectrum potential. Because the binding sites on the human cell that the virus uses don’t change even as the virus mutates, the nanoviricides could remain an effective antiviral treatment — even against emerging variants.

NanoViricides states that it could develop virus-specific nanoviricides that target a specific virus like COVID-19 or HIV, but it is also developing broad-spectrum nanoviricides that could work sort of like broad-spectrum antibiotics work against bacterial infections, attacking many different types of viruses with which it comes in contact. Such broad-spectrum nanoviricides antivirals wouldn’t necessarily suffer much loss of efficacy and could be usable with some dose adjustment even as the virus mutates.

With a broad-spectrum antiviral, doctors may finally have a reliable treatment for both common infections like the flu and HIV but also rarer yet more severe infections like rabies or ebola.

The Perpetual License of A Globally Patent-Protected Platform Technology Can Enable NanoViricides To Have A Compelling Clinical Pipeline of Commercial Antiviral Drugs

The platform technology that underlies all the nanoviricides antiviral treatments is well patented internationally and is licensed by NanoViricides perpetually and across all markets. Additionally, as a drug matures towards clinical pipeline, new patent applications can result, extending the patent coverage to a new long lifespan.

For example, an international patent application underlying the nanoviricides COVID-19 drug technology has been filed by the inventors last year. The national phase of this patent is set to begin at the end of June 2022 and is expected to result in a number of region-specific patent applications with formal patent lifetimes of at least until 2042. That may be extended in several countries including the United States to account for regulatory processes as per local laws, resulting in a very long lifetime of commercial drug revenues for NanoViricides, Inc.

Further research across its pipeline of nanoviricide-based treatments continues and can be expected to keep NanoViricides Inc’s technology fresh and lively as its drugs begin to enter clinical stages.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Image provided by Unsplash