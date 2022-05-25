US Raises Objection To Johnson & Johnson's High Cost Lawyer For Talc Bankruptcy Case: Reuters

- Johnson & Johnson JNJ is ready to cough up an hourly rate of $2,465 in a bid to add Hogan Lovells partner Neal Katyal to its legal team for the talc liability case.
- The controversial bankruptcy case tries to free JNJ from potentially billions in liabilities over its talc products claiming to cause cancer.
- The U.S. government is objecting, citing his hourly rate as a possible new legal industry high.
- LTL Management LLC is the company J&J has established to funnel roughly 38,000 talc lawsuits.
- LTL asked the judge for approval to add Katyal to its legal team earlier this month, citing his and Hogan Lovells' expertise in federal appeals.
- In bankruptcy cases, a claimant's legal fees must be approved by the court.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are down 1.26% at $179.12 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
