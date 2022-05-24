This Famed Company Is Working On A Potential Monkeypox Vaccine

- As cases of monkeypox continue to rise, Moderna Inc MRNA is probably working on its platform towards finding a vaccine shot against the disease.
- The company announced plans to explore potential vaccines for monkeypox at a "preclinical level," according to an announcement on Twitter.
- Due to the similarity between the two diseases, the smallpox vaccine is effective against monkeypox.
- Unlike COVID-19, which spreads primarily through airborne transmission and the passing of tiny droplets, monkeypox is contracted through close physical contact.
- People who contract the disease often develop a contagious rash to the touch.
- Meanwhile, the World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa requires mass vaccinations.
- A senior official said that good hygiene and safe sexual behavior would help control its spread.
- Germany's government said that it was assessing options for vaccinations, while Britain has offered them to some healthcare workers.
- Germany has ordered 40,000 doses of a Bavarian Nordic BVNKF vaccine to be ready to vaccinate contacts of those infected with monkeypox if an outbreak in Germany becomes more severe.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 4.99% at $130.75 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
