This Famed Company Is Working On A Potential Monkeypox Vaccine

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 3:10 PM | 1 min read
  • As cases of monkeypox continue to rise, Moderna Inc MRNA is probably working on its platform towards finding a vaccine shot against the disease.
  • The company announced plans to explore potential vaccines for monkeypox at a "preclinical level," according to an announcement on Twitter.
  • Due to the similarity between the two diseases, the smallpox vaccine is effective against monkeypox. 
  • Unlike COVID-19, which spreads primarily through airborne transmission and the passing of tiny droplets, monkeypox is contracted through close physical contact. 
  • People who contract the disease often develop a contagious rash to the touch. 
  • Also Read: WHO Says Monkeypox Outbreak 'Unusual' But 'Containable'
  • Meanwhile, the World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa requires mass vaccinations.
  • A senior official said that good hygiene and safe sexual behavior would help control its spread.
  • Germany's government said that it was assessing options for vaccinations, while Britain has offered them to some healthcare workers. 
  • Germany has ordered 40,000 doses of a Bavarian Nordic BVNKF vaccine to be ready to vaccinate contacts of those infected with monkeypox if an outbreak in Germany becomes more severe.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 4.99% at $130.75 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

