WHO Says Monkeypox Outbreak 'Unusual' But 'Containable'

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that there had been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases, Reuters reported.

While the outbreak is unusual, the WHO said it remains "containable" and limited. It convenes further meetings to support member states with more advice on how to tackle the situation.

The majority of the recent cases have been reported in Europe.

"We encourage you all to increase monkeypox surveillance to see where transmission levels are and understand where it is going," said Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness.

She said it was unclear if the cases were the "tip of the iceberg" or if the peak in the transmission had already passed.

Speaking at the World Health Assembly, Briand reiterated WHO's view that it is unlikely that the virus has mutated but said that transmission is driven by as people return to socializing as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Many, but not all, cases have been reported in men who have sex with men, and Briand said it was essential to try to prevent sexual transmission.