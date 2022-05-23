Seagen Posts Encouraging Data From Tucatinib Combo Trial In Colorectal Cancer

by

Seagen Inc SGEN announced topline results from phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial investigating Tukysa (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab in previously treated HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients.

announced topline results from phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial investigating Tukysa (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab in previously treated HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients. Trastuzumab is sold under the name Herceptin by Genentech, a unit of Roche Holdings AG RHHBY .

. Data from this trial will form the basis of a planned supplemental marketing application to the FDA under the FDA's Accelerated Approval Program.

Also Read: Amid Domestic Violence Allegation, Longtime Seagen CEO Takes Leave of Absence.

Amid Domestic Violence Allegation, Longtime Seagen CEO Takes Leave of Absence. Merck & Co Inc MRK is commercializing Tukysa in regions outside the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

is commercializing Tukysa in regions outside the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Results showed a 38.1% confirmed objective response rate (cORR).

The median duration of response (DoR) was 12.4 months. The combination of tucatinib and trastuzumab was generally well-tolerated. The most common adverse treatment-emergent events were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, and infusion-related reaction, primarily low-grade.

Price Action: SGEN shares are up 0.82% at $140.79 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.