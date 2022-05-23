QQQ
Seagen Posts Encouraging Data From Tucatinib Combo Trial In Colorectal Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 10:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Seagen Inc SGEN announced topline results from phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial investigating Tukysa (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab in previously treated HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients. 
  • Trastuzumab is sold under the name Herceptin by Genentech, a unit of Roche Holdings AG RHHBY.
  • Data from this trial will form the basis of a planned supplemental marketing application to the FDA under the FDA's Accelerated Approval Program. 
  • Also Read: Amid Domestic Violence Allegation, Longtime Seagen CEO Takes Leave of Absence.
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK is commercializing Tukysa in regions outside the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
  • Results showed a 38.1% confirmed objective response rate (cORR).
  • The median duration of response (DoR) was 12.4 months. The combination of tucatinib and trastuzumab was generally well-tolerated. The most common adverse treatment-emergent events were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, and infusion-related reaction, primarily low-grade.
  • Price Action: SGEN shares are up 0.82% at $140.79 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral