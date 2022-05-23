QQQ
Innoviva Acquires AstraZeneca-Spin Off At $2.20/Share

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 10:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Innoviva Inc INVA has agreed to acquire Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc ETTX at $2.20 per share in cash. 
  • Innoviva currently owns approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of Entasis common stock. The acquisition consideration values Entasis' equity at $113 million on a fully diluted basis.
  • "This acquisition will build upon our overall strategy to acquire differentiated, high-potential assets in attractive, yet often overlooked, disease areas where our capital and capabilities can make a difference," said Pavel Raifeld, Chief Executive Officer of Innoviva. 
  • "We look forward to working with the Entasis team to advance sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) and its broader novel antibacterial pipeline to address the urgent and serious threat posed by multidrug-resistant pathogens," Raifeld added.
  • Established in 2015 as a spin-out from AstraZeneca Plc AZN, Entasis' pathogen-targeted approach has produced a robust clinical and pre-clinical pipeline of potential medicines for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, including lead asset SUL-DUR. 
  • In the Phase 3 trial, SUL-DUR achieved all primary and secondary endpoints. An FDA marketing application is expected to be submitted in Q3 of 2022.
  • Price Action: ETTX shares are up 21.1% at $2.18 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

