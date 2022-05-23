by

Innoviva Inc INVA has agreed to acquire Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc ETTX at $2.20 per share in cash.

"This acquisition will build upon our overall strategy to acquire differentiated, high-potential assets in attractive, yet often overlooked, disease areas where our capital and capabilities can make a difference," said Pavel Raifeld, Chief Executive Officer of Innoviva.

"We look forward to working with the Entasis team to advance sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) and its broader novel antibacterial pipeline to address the urgent and serious threat posed by multidrug-resistant pathogens," Raifeld added.

Established in 2015 as a spin-out from AstraZeneca Plc AZN , Entasis' pathogen-targeted approach has produced a robust clinical and pre-clinical pipeline of potential medicines for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, including lead asset SUL-DUR.

, Entasis' pathogen-targeted approach has produced a robust clinical and pre-clinical pipeline of potential medicines for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, including lead asset SUL-DUR. In the Phase 3 trial, SUL-DUR achieved all primary and secondary endpoints. An FDA marketing application is expected to be submitted in Q3 of 2022.

Price Action: ETTX shares are up 21.1% at $2.18 during the market session on the last check Monday.

