Regeneron's Evkeeza Reduces Bad Cholesterol By 48% In Children Aged 5-11 Years

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN announced positive results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating Evkeeza (evinacumab) in children aged 5 to 11 with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).
- HoFH is a disorder where it is hard for the body to remove LDL "bad" cholesterol from the blood, raising the chances of a heart attack at an early age.
- The trial met its primary endpoint. It showed that children who added Evkeeza to other lipid-lowering therapies reduced their low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) by 48% at week 24 on average.
- Regulatory submission to the FDA is expected later this year.
- Despite treatment with other lipid-lowering therapies, children (n=14) entered the trial with an average LDL-C level of 264 mg/dL, more than twice the target (<130 mg/dL) for pediatric patients with HoFH.
- After 24 weeks of Evkeeza treatment, 79% of patients reduced their LDL-C by at least half. On average, an absolute 132 mg/dL reduction in LDL-C from baseline.
- Evkeeza was generally well-tolerated, with all patients completing the trial. The most common adverse events (AEs) were throat pain (21%) as well as upper abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, and nasopharyngitis (all 14%).
- Two severe AEs (aortic stenosis and tonsilitis) were reported, both considered unrelated to treatment.
- Evkeeza is approved in the U.S. and European Commission as an adjunct therapy for certain patients aged 12 years and older with HoFH.
- Regeneron is responsible for developing and distributing Evkeeza in the U.S. and is collaborating with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE to clinically develop, commercialize, and distribute Evkeeza outside of the U.S.
- Price Action: REGN shares closed higher by 0.61% at $661.14 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral