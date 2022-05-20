Menarini, Radius Health's Elacestrant Prolongs Progression Free Survival In Breast Cancer

by

and data from the phase 3 EMERALD trial evaluating elacestrant for ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The company says that elacestrant is the first oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) demonstrating a significant improvement in Progression-free survival (PFS) vs. standard of care (SOC) with manageable safety.

Elacestrant significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 30% in all patients and 45% in patients with an ESR1 mutation .

PFS was prolonged in all patients.

PFS rate at 12 months with elacestrant was 22.3% vs. 9.4% with SOC in the overall population and 26.8% vs. 8.2% in the ESR1 mutation population

The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) in patients receiving elacestrant were mild or moderate gastrointestinal events.

Price Action: RDUS shares traded higher by 1.71% at $5.94 on the last check Friday.

