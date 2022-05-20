QQQ
Menarini, Radius Health's Elacestrant Prolongs Progression Free Survival In Breast Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 9:46 AM | 1 min read
  • The Menarini Group and Radius Health Inc's RDUS data from the phase 3 EMERALD trial evaluating elacestrant for ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
  • The company says that elacestrant is the first oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) demonstrating a significant improvement in Progression-free survival (PFS) vs. standard of care (SOC) with manageable safety.
  • Elacestrant significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 30% in all patients and 45% in patients with an ESR1 mutation.
  • PFS was prolonged in all patients.
  • PFS rate at 12 months with elacestrant was 22.3% vs. 9.4% with SOC in the overall population and 26.8% vs. 8.2% in the ESR1 mutation population
  • The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) in patients receiving elacestrant were mild or moderate gastrointestinal events.
  • Price Action: RDUS shares traded higher by 1.71% at $5.94 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral