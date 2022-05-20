CDC Recommends Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Shots For Kids Aged 5-11 Years

by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children ages 5 to 11 receive the newly authorized COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX .

and . Following the recommendation, many of the nation's doctors, pharmacies, and other vaccination sites are expected to begin offering the extra doses to the 28 million U.S. children in the age group.

The shots are to be given five months after the second dose. The extra dose is one-third of those 12 years old and above receive.

Also, the CDC said it was strengthening its recommendation that people 12 years and older who are immunocompromised or who are 50 and older should receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first.

"We know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said.

Since the pandemic, over 4.8 million children 5 to 11 years have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 15,000 have been hospitalized, and over 180 have died.

PFE shares traded 0.39% higher at $50.85, and BNTX stock is up 0.61% at $168.90 during the premarket session on the last check Friday. Photo by x3 from Pixabay

