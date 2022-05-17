QQQ
FDA Gives Green Signal To Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster For Kids 5-11 Years

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 4:00 PM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has authorized a booster shot of Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE's BNTX COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.
  • Kids will be eligible for the booster at least five months after completing a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • The move makes everyone in the U.S over the age of 5 eligible for a third shot or a booster.
  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to sign off on the shots before they can be administered.
  • Also Read: Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine's European Delivery Takes Backseat To Help Booster Campaign.
  • FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said that the new authorization is meant to provide continued protection against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11.
  • It is unclear how many parents will opt to have their children in that age group receive a third dose. According to CDC data, just 28.8% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated. 
  • The CDC has scheduled a meeting of outside advisers to discuss vaccine boosters on Thursday. The agency's director has the final say on the administration of vaccines.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 1.29% at $51.33, and BNTX stock is up 5.60% at $159.66 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Image by x3 from Pixabay

