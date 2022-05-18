Avrobio's Pompe Disease Gene Therapy Shows Efficacy, Safety In Preclinical Study

by

Avrobio Inc AVRO announced preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy and safety of AVR-RD-03 gene therapy in infantile-onset Pompe disease.

announced preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy and safety of AVR-RD-03 gene therapy in infantile-onset Pompe disease. Pompe disease is a lysosomal disorder caused by a mutation in the GAA gene. The lack of the enzyme encoded by GAA results in a toxic buildup of glycogen throughout the body and central nervous system.

The results demonstrate that gene therapy using hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) significantly reduced the toxic accumulation of glycogen in a mouse model of Pompe disease, including in cardiac and skeletal muscle and the central nervous system (CNS).

AVROBIO Shares Jumps On Encouraging Data From Early-Stage Gene Therapy Study. Eight months post-infusion, substrate levels in multiple treated tissues were nearly indistinguishable from normal mice.

Additionally, new data from a separate study show that human HSCs were efficiently transduced, producing robust quantities of transgene product and GAA enzyme activity.

AVROBIO plans to engage with regulatory agencies on the clinical development strategy for AVR-RD-03 in 2022 and plans to initiate a clinical trial in 2023.

Price Action: AVRO shares are down 4.38% at $0.79 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

