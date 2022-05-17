QQQ
Nurix Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 1a/1b Study of NX-5948 For B-cell malignancies

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 9:01 AM | 1 min read

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) announced that the first patient has been dosed in the  Phase 1a/1b study to evaluate orally available small molecule NX-5948, in patients with relapsed B-cell malignancies.

Arthur T. Sands, President and chief executive officer, commented : “Our BTK degraders, NX-2127 and NX-5948, provide potentially complementary solutions to the growing problem of resistance, which has been noted with all BTK inhibitors currently in use and leads to disease relapse”.

The company anticipates initial safety data readout from the Phase 1a portion of the study in the second half of 2022.

Earlier, NX-5948 data readout from the preclinical studies presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

Nurix Therapeutics closed Monday’s trading high at $9.70

Posted In: BiotechNewsHealth CareFDAGeneral