Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine's European Delivery Takes Backseat To Help Booster Campaign

- Pfizer Inc PFE and its partner BioNTech SE BNTX have agreed to push back deliveries of their COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union by three months as the bloc prepares for a potential booster campaign in the fall.
- The companies amended their supply agreement with the European Commission to push back delivery of doses scheduled for June through August until September through Q4 FY22.
- "This amendment meets legitimate concerns on matching supply and demand, whilst ensuring the security of vaccine supply if and when needed later in the year," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides.
- Pfizer and BioNTech are currently testing other vaccine versions targeted at the omicron variant. Suppose one of those vaccines is authorized by the autumn or winter period. In that case, EU countries will have access to the deliveries in the form of the adapted vaccines, the European Commission said.
- The companies said that the change of delivery schedule does not impact the companies' full-year revenue outlook or the full-year commitment of doses to be delivered to the region in 2022.
- Price Action: PFE shares closed 0.21% lower at $49.80 during the after-hours session on Friday, and BNTX stock is down 0.38% at $158.24 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
