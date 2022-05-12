QQQ
Moderna Concludes FDA Submission For Its COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents, Kids

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 11:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Reuters reported that Moderna Inc MRNA had made required submissions to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents and children.
  • An advisory panel of experts to the U.S. drug regulator will meet in June to review the request.
  • Related: FDA Sets Review Dates For Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Shot For Kids, Plus Novavax EUA.
  • The company is seeking approval for its vaccines in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, children aged six to 11, and those between six years and six months. 
  • The company said the submissions for all three groups were made on May 9.
  • Although the FDA approves Moderna's vaccine for use in adults 18 years and older, its use in the younger age groups has hit a roadblock as the agency asked for more safety data.
  • Australia, Canada, and the European Union have approved the vaccine for use in six- to 17-year-olds.
  • In April, the company sought U.S. authorization for its COVID shot in children under six years
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 4.76% at $129.30 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

