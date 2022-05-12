QQQ
Caribou's Lymphoma Candidate Shows 100% Response Rate In Early-Stage Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 11:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Caribou Biosciences Inc CRBU announced initial data from its ANTLER Phase 1 trial for CB-010 in relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL).
  • These initial data will be shared at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress.
  • The EHA abstract includes safety, tolerability, and initial antitumor activity of CB-010 administered at dose level 1 (40x106 CAR-T cells) to 6 patients with r/r B-NHL who had relapsed after previous treatment.
  • As of the February 23 data cutoff date, six patients had been treated with CB-010, and five had completed the 28-day dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) evaluation period.
  • 100% (n=5) achieved an overall response rate (ORR), including 80% (n=4) achieved a complete response rate (CR), and 20% (n=1) achieved a partial response (PR). 
  • All four patients who achieved a CR at 28 days had an ongoing CR at 3 months. The longest measured CR as of the data cutoff date was 6 months.
  • Following treatment with CB-010, there was no graft versus host disease cases. 3 of 6 patients developed severe adverse events within the first 28 days: neutropenia (50%), thrombocytopenia (33%), anemia (17%), and hypogammaglobulinemia (17%). 
  • The company is now enrolling patients in cohort 2 of the ANTLER trial at dose level 2 (80x106 CAR-T cells). Additional data are expected by year-end.
  • Price Action: CRBU shares are up 22.20% at $8.10 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

