Protara Therapeutics Shares Retrospective Analysis Of OK-432 In Rare Lymphatic Malformations

announced the results of a retrospective analysis of OK-432, the originator compound for TARA-002, its investigational therapy in development for lymphatic malformations (LMs), rare, congenital malformations of lymphatic vessels. The results from the analysis showed that OK-432 was clinically successful and generally well-tolerated in the treatment of both macrocystic and mixed-cystic LMs.

The retrospective analysis included 246 patients from a Phase 2 randomized study and 275 patients from an open-label study.

In October, the FDA signed off Protara's Phase 1 trial of TARA-002 in adults with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Approximately 69% of patients achieved clinical success in the immediate treatment group after six months, while only 7.5% of patients in the delayed treatment group showed spontaneous resolution.

73.1% of patients in the open-label study achieved clinical success.

Patients were followed for up to three years post-treatment with no significant safety concerns.

Price Action: TARA shares are up 1.43% at $2.84 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

