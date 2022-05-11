Genentech's Tiragolumab/Tecentriq Fails On Progression Free Survival In PD-L1-High Metastatic Lung Cancer

by

Genentech , a unit of Roche Holdings AG RHHBY , announced results from its Phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-01 study, evaluating tiragolumab in PD-L1-high locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study did not meet its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

At this first analysis, the other co-primary endpoint of overall survival was immature, and the study will continue until the next planned analysis.

A numerical improvement was observed in both co-primary endpoints.

Data suggest that tiragolumab plus Tecentriq was well-tolerated, and no new safety signals were identified when adding tiragolumab.

Tiragolumab is an investigational novel immune checkpoint inhibitor with an intact Fc region. It selectively binds to TIGIT, a novel inhibitory immune checkpoint, which suppresses the immune response to cancer.





