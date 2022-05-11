QQQ
Genentech's Tiragolumab/Tecentriq Fails On Progression Free Survival In PD-L1-High Metastatic Lung Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read
  • Genentech, a unit of Roche Holdings AG RHHBY, announced results from its Phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-01 study, evaluating tiragolumab in PD-L1-high locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). 
  • The trial evaluated tiragolumab plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab) versus Tecentriq alone as an initial (first-line) treatment in 534 NSCLC patients. 
  • The study did not meet its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival. 
  • At this first analysis, the other co-primary endpoint of overall survival was immature, and the study will continue until the next planned analysis. 
  • Also See: Roche's Tiragolumab Immunotherapy Flunks In Late-Stage Lung Cancer Trial.
  • A numerical improvement was observed in both co-primary endpoints. 
  • Data suggest that tiragolumab plus Tecentriq was well-tolerated, and no new safety signals were identified when adding tiragolumab. 
  • Tiragolumab is an investigational novel immune checkpoint inhibitor with an intact Fc region. It selectively binds to TIGIT, a novel inhibitory immune checkpoint, which suppresses the immune response to cancer.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

