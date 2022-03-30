Roche's Tiragolumab Immunotherapy Flunks In Late-Stage Lung Cancer Trial

Roche Holding AG's RHHBY Phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-02 study in extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) did not meet its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

The trial evaluated the investigational anti-TIGIT immunotherapy tiragolumab plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide) as an initial or first-line treatment for ES-SCLC.

The company noted that the co-primary endpoint of overall survival was not met at its interim analysis and is unlikely to reach statistical significance at the planned final analysis.

Data suggest tiragolumab plus Tecentriq and chemotherapy was well-tolerated, and no new safety signals were identified when adding tiragolumab.

The company will present the trial data at an upcoming medical meeting.

ES-SCLC is a hard-to-treat disease, and Tecentriq plus chemotherapy remains a standard of care. Tecentriq was the first cancer immunotherapy to show a survival benefit in ES-SCLC (phase III IMpower133 study) and was the first approved treatment option in 20 years.

Tiragolumab was granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in 2021 for the initial treatment of PD-L1-high metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, based on the phase II CITYSCAPE study results.

The Phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-01 trial is currently ongoing to confirm the CITYSCAPE results.

