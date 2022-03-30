QQQ
Roche's Tiragolumab Immunotherapy Flunks In Late-Stage Lung Cancer Trial

by Vandana Singh
March 30, 2022 9:40 AM | 1 min read

Roche Holding AG's RHHBY Phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-02 study in extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) did not meet its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

  • The trial evaluated the investigational anti-TIGIT immunotherapy tiragolumab plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide) as an initial or first-line treatment for ES-SCLC.
  • The company noted that the co-primary endpoint of overall survival was not met at its interim analysis and is unlikely to reach statistical significance at the planned final analysis. 
  • Data suggest tiragolumab plus Tecentriq and chemotherapy was well-tolerated, and no new safety signals were identified when adding tiragolumab.
  • The company will present the trial data at an upcoming medical meeting.
  • ES-SCLC is a hard-to-treat disease, and Tecentriq plus chemotherapy remains a standard of care. Tecentriq was the first cancer immunotherapy to show a survival benefit in ES-SCLC (phase III IMpower133 study) and was the first approved treatment option in 20 years.
  • Tiragolumab was granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in 2021 for the initial treatment of PD-L1-high metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, based on the phase II CITYSCAPE study results.
  • The Phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-01 trial is currently ongoing to confirm the CITYSCAPE results.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares are down 0.06% at $50.12 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

