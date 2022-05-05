QQQ
Turning Point Inks Licensing Pact For Gastrointestinal Cancers Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 3:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX entered into an exclusive license agreement with LaNova Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize LM-302, in the U.S. and the rest of the world, excluding Greater China and South Korea. 
  • LM-302 is a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Claudin18.2, a protein expressed in many gastrointestinal cancers, including gastric, gastroesophageal junction, and pancreatic cancer. 
  • LM-302, which going forward will be identified as TPX-4589, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials in both the U.S. and China.
  • Related: Turning Point Reveals Topline Data From Pivotal Repotrectinib Trial In Lung Cancer Setting.
  • LaNova will receive an upfront payment of $25 million and will be eligible to receive up to an additional $195 million in milestone payments.
  • LaNova is eligible to receive commercial sales milestones and tiered royalties ranging from mid-single digit to mid-teens percentages on net sales. 
  • Both parties agreed to potentially broaden the partnership by collaborating on up to three additional ADC programs.
  • Price Action: TPTX shares are down 10.50% at $30.01 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

