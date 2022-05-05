QQQ
Jazz Pharma, Sumitomo Pharma Ink Licensing Pact For Sleeping Disorder Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 12:04 PM | 1 min read
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ has acquired development and commercialization rights in the U.S., Europe, and other territories for Sumitomo Pharma's investigational DSP-0187.
  • DSP-0187 is a potent, highly selective oral orexin-2 receptor agonist with potential application for treating narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other sleep disorders. 
  • Jazz has designated this molecule JZP441.
  • Sumitomo Pharma initiated a Phase 1 trial in Japan of DSP-0187 in November 2021 to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy volunteers. 
  • DSP-0187 is initially planned to be evaluated in patients with narcolepsy.
  • Sumitomo Pharma will retain all development and commercialization rights in Japan, China, and other Asia/Pacific countries and regions.
  • It will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments of up to $1.09 billion. 
  • Pending approval, Sumitomo Pharma is eligible to receive a tiered, low double-digit royalty on Jazz's net sales of DSP-0187.
  • Price Action: JAZZ shares are down 4.24% at $150.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

