Jazz Pharma, Sumitomo Pharma Ink Licensing Pact For Sleeping Disorder Candidate

has acquired development and commercialization rights in the U.S., Europe, and other territories for investigational DSP-0187. DSP-0187 is a potent, highly selective oral orexin-2 receptor agonist with potential application for treating narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other sleep disorders.

Jazz has designated this molecule JZP441.

Sumitomo Pharma initiated a Phase 1 trial in Japan of DSP-0187 in November 2021 to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy volunteers.

DSP-0187 is initially planned to be evaluated in patients with narcolepsy.

Sumitomo Pharma will retain all development and commercialization rights in Japan, China, and other Asia/Pacific countries and regions.

It will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments of up to $1.09 billion.

Pending approval, Sumitomo Pharma is eligible to receive a tiered, low double-digit royalty on Jazz's net sales of DSP-0187.

