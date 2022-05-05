QQQ
Tandem Diabetes' Q1 Bottom-Line Slide Deeper Into Red Despite Sales Growth

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 10:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc TNDM posted Q1 losses of $(0.23) deeper than $(0.08) posted a year ago and missing the consensus of $(0.07).
  • Sales increased 25% to $175.91 million, beating the consensus of $168.43 million.
  • Worldwide pump shipments increased 11% Y/Y to 28,095.
  • The gross margin remained almost unchanged at 52%.
  • The company reported an operating loss of $(15.34) million, compared to $(3.24) million.
  • Tandem Diabetes ended Q1 with cash and equivalents of $635.4 million.
  • Guidance: Tandem expects FY22 revenues of $850 million - $865 million, reflecting Y/Y growth of 21% - 23%, versus the consensus of $846.54 million.
  • Earlier, the company estimated sales of $845 million - $860 million.
  • It expects gross margin to be 54% and Adjusted EBITDA margin to be 14% - 15%.
  • Price Action: TNDM shares traded lower by 12.2% at $82.90 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral