Brickell Biotech Shares Surge After Offloading Late-Stage Asset To Australia-Based Firm

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 6:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Brickell Biotech Inc BBI agreed to sell sofpironium bromide rights to Australia-based Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited.
  • Brickell will receive upfront and potential near-term regulatory milestone payments over the next 18 months of up to $9 million.
  • Brickell also is eligible to receive additional milestone payments of up to $168 million and tiered earn-out payments ranging from high-single digits to mid-teen digits on net sales of sofpironium bromide gel.
  • Read Next: Brickell Biotech, Carna Biosciences Ink Licensing Pact For STING inhibitors.
  • Sofpironium bromide, a retrometabolically-designed new chemical entity, belongs to a class of medications called anticholinergics. 
  • Sofpironium bromide gel, 15% recently completed a U.S. Phase 3 program for primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating. 
  • Brickell was on track to submit a marketing application to the FDA in mid-2022.
  • Brickell will provide consulting services to Botanix through submission and potential U.S. approval for sofpironium bromide gel, 15%.
  • Price Action: BBI shares are up 24.70% at $0.29 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

