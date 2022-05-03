Why Kymera Therapeutics Shares Are Falling Today

- In its Q1 earnings release, Kymera Therapeutics Inc KYMR announced the selection of the equivalent of 100 mg, in the fed state, as the dose for the Phase 1 patient cohort (Part C).
- The cohort is expected to enroll up to 20 patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD).
- In alignment with the FDA and partner Sanofi SA SNY, the Part C protocol has been amended to extend the dosing period from 14 to 28 days.
- The change will allow for the exploration of clinical endpoints in both HS and AD patients and an extended safety dataset.
- The company closed the March quarter with a cash balance of approximately $523 million, providing a cash runway into 2025.
- Kymera will present clinical data from the HS and AD patients cohort in 2H 2022.
- Deliver data package to Sanofi for a decision to proceed to Phase 2 in 2H 2022.
- The company posted a Q1 EPS loss of $(0.71), missing the consensus of $(0.66)
- Collaboration revenues were $9.6 million, compared to $18.7 million a year ago and missing the consensus of $16.23 million.
- Price Action: KYMR shares are down 20.50% at $26.10 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
