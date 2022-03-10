 Skip to main content

JPMorgan Sees 'Limited Upside Potential' In Kymera Therapeutics' KT-474
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 2:47pm   Comments
  • JPMorgan has initiated the coverage of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) with a Neutral rating and a $44 price target
  • Analyst Eric Joseph says that the Company is "relatively insulated from downside pressure versus the benchmark from a healthy balance sheet." 
  • At the end of 2021, Kymera held approximately $567.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.
  • Joseph also adds that Kymera has limited upside potential from anticipated biomarker updates from KT-474 and the earlier stage pipeline over the mid-term.
  • Kymera Therapeutics completed dose escalation in the KT-474 single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose portions of the Phase 1 trial.
  • In December, the disclosed additional KT-474 data, with near-complete IRAK4 degradation in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) and skin, and favorable safety profile. 
  • Hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis patient cohort data expected in 2H22.
  • Related: Kymera Discloses New Development Cancer Program.
  • Kymera is collaborating with Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) to develop degrader candidates targeting IRAK4, including KT-474, outside of the oncology and immune-oncology fields.
  • Price Action: KYMR shares are down 3.21% at $38.84 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

