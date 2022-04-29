QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bristol Myers Q1 Earnings Surpass Street Expectations, Lowers FY22 Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 29, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY has posted Q1 revenues of $11.65 billion, an increase of 5% Y/Y (7% constant currency), beating the consensus of $11.36 billion. 
  • Eliquis, Opdivo, cell therapy products, and Reblozyl drove sales growth.
  • Eliquis sales increased 11% to $3.21 billion, Opdivo sales increased 12% to $1.92 billion, and Yervoy sales clocked a 13% jump to $515 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.96 came ahead of the consensus of $1.91 and 13% higher than the $1.74 posted a year ago.
  • U.S. revenues increased 10% to $7.7 billion, and International revenues decreased 3% to $4 billion.
  • Adjusted gross margin increased from 78.1% to 79.2% in the quarter, primarily driven by foreign exchange.
  • Guidance: Bristol Myers expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $7.44 - $7.74, below the previous guidance of $7.65 - $7.95, compared to the consensus of $7.73.
  • Revenues are expected to be in-line with 2021 (prior view $47 billion, increasing low-single digits). The company posted FY21 revenue of $46.4 billion.
  • Revlimid sales are expected to be $9 billion - $9.5 billion, compared to the prior range of $9.5-$10 billion.
  • In-line Products & New Product Portfolio is expected to grow in the low-double digits and contribute approximately $36.5 billion in FY22.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are down 1.58% at $75.98 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral