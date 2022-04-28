QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Merck Clocks 50% Q1 Sales Growth Boosted By COVID-19 Treatment, Tightens FY22 EPS Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 7:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Merck & Co Inc's MRK Q1 sales reached $15.90 billion, +50% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $14.68 billion. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, revenues were up 52%.
  • Pharmaceutical sales increased 53% to $14.11 billion, primarily driven by molnupiravir, oncology, vaccines, and hospital acute care products. 
  • Pharmaceutical sales growth, excluding Lagevrio sales, was 18%. COVID-19 treatment drug Lagevrio (molnupiravir) sales were $3.2 billion.
  • Growth in oncology was primarily driven by higher sales of Keytruda, which rose 23% to $4.8 billion.
  • Vaccine sales rebounded, and Gardasil/ Gardasil 9 sales were up 59% to $1.5 billion, primarily driven by strong global demand, particularly in China.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.14 also surpassed the analysts' estimate of $1.83 and was up from $1.16 posted a year ago.
  • 2022 Guidance: Merck expects FY22 sales of $56.9 billion - $58.1 billion, compared to prior guidance of $56.1 billion - $57.6 billion and the consensus of $57.35 billion.
  • The guidance includes expected sales of $5 billion - $5.5 billion from Lagevrio, compared to the earlier outlook of $5 billion - $6 billion.
  • It expects an adjusted EPS of $7.24 - $7.36 versus the previous range of $7.12 - $7.27 (consensus $7.24).
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 1.88% at $86.00 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral