Roche's CEO Warns Russia-Ukraine War Causing Problems For Multiple Sclerosis Trials

by

The development of Roche Holdings AG's RHHBY multiple sclerosis candidate fenebrutinib is negatively impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

multiple sclerosis candidate fenebrutinib is negatively impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Reuters reported that between 20% and 30% of clinical trial participants for the phase 3 drug are in the two countries.

"Both Ukraine and Russia historically have been very important contributors to clinical trials for patients with neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis," Roche (RHHBY) CEO Bill Anderson said.

Related: COVID-19 Tests Boost Roche's Q1 Sales, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook.

COVID-19 Tests Boost Roche's Q1 Sales, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook. As a result, Roche (RHHBY) is recruiting for sites in countries it already has ongoing trials and is opening sites in new countries.

For a phase 3b trial testing a higher dose of Ocrevus and studies for experimental oral BTK inhibitor fenebrutinib for MS, Roche had to open additional sites in other countries, Anderson said.

While the war has massively disrupted trials in Ukraine, no more new trial participants will be recruited in Russia as part of Roche's response to Moscow's invasion.

Also See: EMA's Advisory Committee Recommends Approval For Roche's Two Cancer Drugs.

EMA's Advisory Committee Recommends Approval For Roche's Two Cancer Drugs. Price Action: RHHBY shares closed up 0.50% at $48.12 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.