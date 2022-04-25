Roche's CEO Warns Russia-Ukraine War Causing Problems For Multiple Sclerosis Trials

- The development of Roche Holdings AG's RHHBY multiple sclerosis candidate fenebrutinib is negatively impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
- Reuters reported that between 20% and 30% of clinical trial participants for the phase 3 drug are in the two countries.
- "Both Ukraine and Russia historically have been very important contributors to clinical trials for patients with neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis," Roche (RHHBY) CEO Bill Anderson said.
- As a result, Roche (RHHBY) is recruiting for sites in countries it already has ongoing trials and is opening sites in new countries.
- For a phase 3b trial testing a higher dose of Ocrevus and studies for experimental oral BTK inhibitor fenebrutinib for MS, Roche had to open additional sites in other countries, Anderson said.
- While the war has massively disrupted trials in Ukraine, no more new trial participants will be recruited in Russia as part of Roche's response to Moscow's invasion.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares closed up 0.50% at $48.12 on Monday.
