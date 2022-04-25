QQQ
Mustang Bio's CAR T Cell Therapy Shows Favorable Safety Profile, Response Rates In Blood Cancer Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 11:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Mustang Bio Inc MBIO announced updated interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of MB-106, a CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (B-NHLs) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). 
  • MB-106 is being developed in a collaboration between Mustang and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.
  • The data demonstrated high efficacy and a favorable safety profile in all patients (n=25). 
  • Five dose levels were used during the study, and complete responses were observed at all dose levels. 
  • Durable responses were observed in a wide range of hematologic malignancies.
  • An overall response rate (ORR) of 96% and a complete response (CR) rate of 72% was observed in all patients across all dose levels. Additionally, two patients had been previously treated with CD19-directed CAR T therapy and subsequently relapsed. Both responded to treatment.
  • CAR T expansion was observed across all dose levels. 
  • A favorable safety profile was observed in all 25 patients. No patients experienced severe cytokine release syndrome or immune effector cell‐associated neurotoxicity syndrome.
  • Price Action: MBIO shares are down 2.60% at $0.79 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

