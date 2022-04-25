Mustang Bio's CAR T Cell Therapy Shows Favorable Safety Profile, Response Rates In Blood Cancer Patients

by

Mustang Bio Inc MBIO announced updated interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of MB-106, a CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (B-NHLs) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

MB-106 is being developed in a collaboration between Mustang and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

The data demonstrated high efficacy and a favorable safety profile in all patients (n=25).

Five dose levels were used during the study, and complete responses were observed at all dose levels.

Durable responses were observed in a wide range of hematologic malignancies.

An overall response rate (ORR) of 96% and a complete response (CR) rate of 72% was observed in all patients across all dose levels. Additionally, two patients had been previously treated with CD19-directed CAR T therapy and subsequently relapsed. Both responded to treatment.

CAR T expansion was observed across all dose levels.

A favorable safety profile was observed in all 25 patients. No patients experienced severe cytokine release syndrome or immune effector cell‐associated neurotoxicity syndrome.

Price Action: MBIO shares are down 2.60% at $0.79 during the market session on the last check Monday.

