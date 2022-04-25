See Here Why Recently Listed Eliem Therapeutics Shares Are Plummeting

- Eliem Therapeutics Inc's ELYM ETX-810 Phase 2a trial in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) failed to achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the trial's primary endpoint of daily pain score.
- The Company will longer pursue the development of ETX-810 in DPNP.
- The Company has also fully enrolled its Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial evaluating ETX-810 in patients with lumbosacral radicular pain (LSRP), commonly referred to as sciatica.
- The LSRP study has enrolled 149 patients and has a similar design to the Phase 2a DPNP study.
- The LSRP study is expected to report topline data in Q3 of 2022.
- Eliem has reviewed interim results from the Phase 1b photosensitive epilepsy study and has elected to delay the enrollment of its Phase 2a trials of ETX-155 in major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression.
- Three patients have been evaluated to date in the Phase 1b PSE study, and the results of ETX-155 on the photoparoxysmal response observed following intermittent photic stimuli were inconclusive.
- An analysis of the drug exposures in these patients indicated that drug levels were significantly lower than expected.
- The Company is currently investigating potential root causes of the observed difference.
- The Company went public last year in August.
- Price Action: ELYM shares are down 53.90% at $3 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
